UK Police Charge Man With Three Counts of Terror Offenses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A man arrested by London Metropolitan Police earlier this month was charged with three counts of terrorism offenses on Tuesday, a statement released by the police said.

Zana Abbas Sulieman, 26, was arrested in north-west London on August 8 by the Counter Terrorism Command of the Metropolitan Police. According to the police, he will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the charges include one count of being “in possession of a record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism” and two cases of distributing terrorist publications on Facebook.

Over the recent months, a number of terrorist attacks have struck the United Kingdom, with the threat level for international terrorism being “severe,” which means that an attack is highly probable.

