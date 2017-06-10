UK PM Appoints Ex-Conservative Parliamentarian as Cabinet Chief of Staff

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Saturday the appointment of Gavin Barwell, a former Conservative member of parliament and ex-minister for Housing and Planning, as Downing Street’s new chief of staff.

“I’m delighted that Gavin Barwell accepted the role as my chief of staff. He has been a first class minister and is widely respected. He will bring considerable experience of the party to the post,” May said as quoted by Evening Standard newspaper.

The statement was made after May’s advisers Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill quit due to the Conservative Party failure to win a majority at Thursday’s snap general election.

At the 2017 general election, Barwell lost Greater London seat to a candidate from the Labour Party.

