UK Minister Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations as 'False, Malicious'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Minister of State for Courts and Justice Dominic Raab has refuted allegations of sexual abuse made on an anonymously complied list of Conservative lawmakers and ministers, calling such claims “false and malicious.”

“Any insinuation that I have engaged in anything resembling sexual harassment, sexually abusive behaviour or lewd remarks with either Parliamentary colleagues or staff (in any job I have done) is false and malicious,” Raab said in a statement.

A list, whose provenance is unclear, has reportedly been shared among lawmakers, their staff and journalists in the last few days. It attributes, without verification, various acts of sexual misconduct to 40 Conservative lawmakers and ministers.

According to the junior minister, contrary to the entry on the list, he had never been served with an injunction for inappropriate behavior with a woman or for any other reason.

Rory Stewart, the minister of state for Africa, was alleged in the list to have asked a parliamentary researcher Sophie Bolsover to engage in unspecified inappropriate activities. However, Bolsover issued a statement on Wednesday, stating that “Rory Stewart was never anything other than completely professional” during her time in parliament.

READ MORE: “I Was Told to Keep Silent”: Labor Activist Alleges Rape by Party Member

Labour lawmaker Lisa Nandy claimed earlier in the day that Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May was made aware that party whips used information about sexual abuse to manipulate lawmakers three years ago but did not act on that information. May promised that she would review the questions on that matter asked by Nandy in 2014 and stated that such use of this kind of allegations within the party was inappropriate.

Sexual harassment scandals have been apearing consistently, following a scandal around Harvey Weinstein, American film producer and former film studio executive.

© Photo: Pixabay



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe