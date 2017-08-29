UK-Irish Border to Become Key Issue at Brexit Talks on Wednesday – Source

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the third round of Brexit negotiations kicked off in Brussels and would continue until Thursday.

According to the source, the border issue will be the most important point on the negotiating agenda in Brussels.

In 2016, the United Kingdom citizens voted to withdraw from the European Union. The so-called Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union officially kicked off on June 19 and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

The border between Ireland and the United Kingdom’s Northern Ireland is one of the issues that should be addressed in the course of the Brexit negotiations. The prime ministers of the two nations have called for continuation of free movement of people and goods across the border after Brexit.

