UK Gov't Should Place 'Upskirting' Criminals on Sex Offenders List – Campaigner

Gina Martin, herself a victim of sexual harassment, is calling for people who take pictures up ladies’ skirts to be placed on the sexual offenders register.

She became a victim of the violation when she attended a recent music festival in London.

“I was at British Summer Time festival in Hyde park in July. There were two guys being creepy, standing next to me… It was packed, so I couldn’t really move away, but I hoped if I was stern they would stop, but they persisted, and I saw from the corner of my eye one of them had his WhatsApp open.

“I saw a picture of a girl and it showed her crotch. I knew the picture was of me, so I grabbed his phone and ran to security. The police arrived and they were good, they said they had a look at the pictures, but they were not graphic, and they asked him to delete them. Then the police told us to enjoy our nights. I got a call a few days later to say that the picture had been deleted, but I felt that I had no power, and when I looked into the law I found that it didn’t cover upskirting,” Ms. Martin told Sputnik.

💕Looking for women to share their stories of seeing/experiencing upskirting with me (in confidence) to help this campaign. Email in bio ❤️ — Gina Martin (@beaniegigi) 15 August 2017

Ms. Martin has since started an online petition calling on the British government to make upskirting an offense and for anyone caught doing it to be prosecuted.

“In my opinion, the repercussions should be that you are on sex offenders register. I am not saying they should go to jail, it might not be touching someone, but its fueling sexual gratification from someone without them knowing,” Ms. Martin told Sputnik.

Since the petition was launched, Ms. Martin has faced some harsh criticism from both men and women.

People on social media have called her a “s**g” and told her to get her “vagina out.” She also had one man tell her that she “deserves to get raped.”

“The commentary on social media has been horrific, I’ve had to take some time off work,” Ms Martin said.

However, with time, the support that Ms. Martin has been given from MPs, the police, as well as campaigners, has spurred her on. She said the social media abuse has also help to encourage her to fight for what is right.

PLEASE RETWEET RICHARD’S CALL FOR THE LAWS TO BE CHANGED. https://t.co/H4sUH5yPsG — Gina Martin (@beaniegigi) 11 August 2017

​”Some of the stories I have heard from from girls who are barely teenagers is upsetting. I have also spoken to two female teachers where this happened to them continually, and they don’t feel like their case is being taken seriously,” Ms. Martin said.

“I would advise anyone who faces this to report it straight away. Go and tell the police, don’t ignore it,” Ms. Martin told Sputnik.

