Turkish Tank Landing Ship Arrives in Ukrainian Port of Odessa

KIEV (Sputnik)  A Turkish tank landing ship arrived in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Sunday.

“On September 10, the Bayraktar, a Turkish Navy tank landing ship with Turkish Naval Academy cadets on board, arrived in the port of Odessa for a friendly visit,” the Ukrainian Navy wrote on Facebook.

During the visit, Turkish officials are expected to meet with the command of the Ukrainian Naval Forces. In addition, a number of events, including excursions, are set to take place.

The visit to Odessa was organized in the framework of the training program for the Turkish cadets which is taking place on September 5-25. Bayraktar is expected to stay in Odessa until Tuesday and then visit some other Black Sea ports.

