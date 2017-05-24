Trump’s 2018 Budget Requests $150 Million for Ukraine Security Assistance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump’s proposed 2018 budget for the Department of Defense includes $150 million in assistance for Ukraine, according to a budget proposal released on Tuesday.

“The FY [fiscal year] 2018 request includes $150.0 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to support Ukraine under the ‘Building Partnership Capacity’ line of effort,” the budget proposal noted.

The funds will assist in the training, equipping and advising the Ukrainian forces, according to the Defense Department.

“This effort is focused on developing a sustainable and effective Ukrainian capacity to generate and deploy appropriately manned, trained, and equipped forces in the near term, while developing a sustainable defense sector and enhancing interoperability with NATO and other Western forces,” the proposal noted.

The amount of the US defense assistance to Ukraine will remain unchanged from fiscal year 2017 if the budget passes Congress.

Overall, the Trump administration has proposed $639.1 billion budget for the Defense Department for fiscal year 2018.

© Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe