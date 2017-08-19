Trump Offers Spanish President Help to Bring Terrorists to Justice

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the State Department confirmed that one US citizen was killed in the Barcelona incident and another sustained minor injuries.

“President Trump pledged the full support of the United States in investigating the attack and bringing the perpetrators and their associates to justice,” the release said Friday.

Daesh terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack in Barcelona that left 13 dead and nearly 100 people injured.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe