Train's 'Overheated Compressor' Behind Smoke Alert at London's Holborn Tube

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An overheated train compressor was the reason behind a smoke alert at the London central Holborn underground station, the release stated.

“Two fire engines and 10 firefighters were called to reports of smoke on platform at Holborn underground station this morning. The station has been evacuated. It was an overheated compressor on a train not a fire,” the press release said.

Loud bang at Holborn, smoke and then an evacuation pic.twitter.com/gh9tLgGsdc — Sarah Marshall (@SarahMarshall) 15 августа 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, the British Transport Police said that they were working on the reopening of the station after “a defective train caused an evacuation.”

This is the second such incident in less than a week. On Friday, smoke and fire were reported at London’s Oxford Circus metro station.

