Time to Say Goodbye: EU Citizens' Farewell to Britain in Net Migration Plunge

Figures from the United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) released November 30 revealed that 230,000 more people came to live in Britain than left, the lowest figure in three years which observers are tying to the Brexit referendum result of June 2016.

Net long-term international migration fell to +230,000 in the year to June 2017, down 106,000 from the recent peak of +336,000: https://t.co/rCbVmfhNlZ pic.twitter.com/o1qppO6zzv — ONS (@ONS) November 30, 2017​

The overall number of migrants settling long-term in Britain from 2016 to 2017 has also fallen by 106,000 from the previous year.

EU net migration accounts for over three quarters of the 106,000 fall in net migration since year ending June 2016: https://t.co/38jCxLAKfQ — ONS (@ONS) November 30, 2017​

The figures represent a decline of a third compared with the preceding three months, the head of the ONS’s international migration statistics has cautioned that the figures may not yet represent a long-term trend.

ONS statistics released November 15 indicated sharp declines in the numbers of migrants coming to the UK from Eastern European countries which an observer from the Oxford Migration Observatory attributed to the decline in the value of the pound as well as the uncertainty over Britain’s future immigration system once it has left the European Union in 2019.

“There has been a very significant reduction in migration from the EU8 countries, it has fallen from around 40,000 a year to around 7,000 a year. The margin of error is actually about 14,000 so you may actually be seeing negative net-migration,” Robert McNeil of Migration Observatory at the Oxford University has previously told Sputnik.

