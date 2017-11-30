Time to Say Goodbye: EU Citizens' Farewell to Britain in Net Migration Plunge

0

Figures from the United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) released November 30 revealed that 230,000 more people came to live in Britain than left, the lowest figure in three years which observers are tying to the Brexit referendum result of June 2016.

The overall number of migrants settling long-term in Britain from 2016 to 2017 has also fallen by 106,000 from the previous year.

The figures represent a decline of a third compared with the preceding three months, the head of the ONS’s international migration statistics has cautioned that the figures may not yet represent a long-term trend.

ONS statistics released November 15 indicated sharp declines in the numbers of migrants coming to the UK from Eastern European countries which an observer from the Oxford Migration Observatory attributed to the decline in the value of the pound as well as the uncertainty over Britain’s future immigration system once it has left the European Union in 2019.

“There has been a very significant reduction in migration from the EU8 countries, it has fallen from around 40,000 a year to around 7,000 a year. The margin of error is actually about 14,000 so you may actually be seeing negative net-migration,” Robert McNeil of Migration Observatory at the Oxford University has previously told Sputnik.

READ MORE: ‘Brexodus’ of Eastern Europeans Hidden Behind Official UK Migration Figures

CC0

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 British MP Slams Anti-Russian 'Hysteria'... Mr. Davies was the moderator of a plenary session at the Russian-British Business Forum in London on Wednesday, November 29. Afterwards Mr. Davies, w...
Danger of UK Construction Crisis as EU Workers See... A report jointly published by seven of the UK construction sector's largest trade bodies on November 29, has warned the British government it is faci...
Six Reasons Why Norway's Arctic Oil Adventure... Although Norway's continental shelf has been hailed as "the new oil province" and "the new Stavanger" (alluding to the country's breakthrough on the ...
RT Chief Comments on French Authorities' Plan... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik news agency Margarita Simonyan commented on Wednesday on the French authorities’ announcement th...