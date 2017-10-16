Three Dead in Ireland in Accidents Related to Storm Ophelia – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three people have died in Ireland in accidents related to Storm Ophelia, which hit the island earlier on Monday and is heading for the United Kingdom, local media reported.

A man died in a chainsaw accident in Tipperary county while trying to remove a tree downed by the storm, the Evening Standard newspaper reported.

Two more people, a man and a woman, reportedly died in two other Irish counties as trees fell on their cars.

The storm also left about 360,000 homes and businesses without power.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called on people to stay indoors until the storm passes.

Ireland’s national meteorological service has issued a red warning across the country, stating that wind gusts are expected to reach the speed of 120 and 150 kilometers per hour (75 and 93 miles, correspondingly).

NASA



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe