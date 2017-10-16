Three Dead in Ireland in Accidents Related to Storm Ophelia – Reports

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three people have died in Ireland in accidents related to Storm Ophelia, which hit the island earlier on Monday and is heading for the United Kingdom, local media reported.

A man died in a chainsaw accident in Tipperary county while trying to remove a tree downed by the storm, the Evening Standard newspaper reported.

Two more people, a man and a woman, reportedly died in two other Irish counties as trees fell on their cars.

The storm also left about 360,000 homes and businesses without power.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called on people to stay indoors until the storm passes.

Ireland’s national meteorological service has issued a red warning across the country, stating that wind gusts are expected to reach the speed of 120 and 150 kilometers per hour (75 and 93 miles, correspondingly).

NASA

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Digital Exhibition of Leningrad Region to Open at ... ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The exhibition is devoted to the region's 90th anniversary, the press service of the region's governor...
Danish Deterrent Won't Kill Off Nord Stream 2... At present, Denmark, like its Nordic peers, can say no to a pipeline only on environmental grounds. Should the new bill be ultimately p...
Old Friendships Die Hard: Rosneft, ENI Ink Major D... In a statement on Monday, Rosneft said that it had paid $1.125 billion for the stake in the giant Zohr gas field within Egypt's ex...
Magic Mushrooms Treat Depression But 'There C... A hallucinogen found in magic mushrooms can reset the brains of people with untreatable depression. That’s what a new study by&nb...