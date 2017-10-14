Swedish Police Arrest Suspect After Shooting at Market in Trelleborg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reported that a man had opened fire at around 11.30 p.m. local time (09:30 GMT) on Thursday at a busy market in Trelleborg. As a result of the incident, four people were injured.

🇸🇪 Sweden: Four injured in a shooting in Trelleborg — one person detainedhttps://t.co/VTEgzXyXiL pic.twitter.com/qlnxKogVjU — Defend Europa (@DefendEvropa) 13 октября 2017 г.

​”One person has been arrested and five have been taken in for questioning in connection with the shooting…. The man who has been arrested is suspected of attempted murder,” police officer Hans Nilsson said, as quoted by the Local Sweden media outlet.

​Five people who have been questioned have been released, Nillson noted, adding that the attack was not terror-related. The officer said he could not rule out the possibility of further people being arrested in connection with the shooting. Some of those involved were known to police, he said.

None of those injured in the incident had life-threatening injuries, the officer said.

Trelleborg is a Swedish port town located 20 miles south of Malmo and 40 miles southeast of Copenhagen, Denmark. Its population is almost 30,000.

CC0



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe