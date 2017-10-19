SUV Rams Into Crowd of People in Ukraine's Eastern City of Kharkiv

A Lexus SUV has rammed into a crowd of people in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to reports by local law enforcement. Five people were killed and six injured in the accident, which took place at Sumskaya St.

​”According to preliminary data, 11 people were injured — five people were killed, six were injured with various degrees of severity,” the local police said in a Facebook post.

According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, the SUV was thrown on a pedestrian walk after collision with another car. Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, said the Lexus collided at high speed with a Volkswagen after running a red light, and was flipped into the street, where dozens of people were walking. The Lexus driver was arrested at the scene.

According to updated reports, at least six people were killed in the accident.

