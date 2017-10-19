SUV Rams Into Crowd of People in Ukraine's Eastern City of Kharkiv

0

A Lexus SUV has rammed into a crowd of people in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to reports by local law enforcement. Five people were killed and six injured in the accident, which took place at Sumskaya St.

​”According to preliminary data, 11 people were injured — five people were killed, six were injured with various degrees of severity,” the local police said in a Facebook post.

According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, the SUV was thrown on a pedestrian walk after collision with another car. Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, said the Lexus collided at high speed with a Volkswagen after running a red light, and was flipped into the street, where dozens of people were walking. The Lexus driver was arrested at the scene.

Warning: The video below contains graphic images.

According to updated reports, at least six people were killed in the accident. 

© Sputnik/ Stringer

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Simonyan Slams Johnson for Lambasting Opposition O... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on Tuesday commented on UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's rebuke of&n...
Catalans Hold Rally in Barcelona to Support Jailed... Catalonia held an independence referendum on October 1, resulting in move than 90 percent of voters saying yes to sovereignty...
Madrid-Catalonia Dispute Should Be Settled in Span... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The dispute over the Catalan referendum on independence is an internal Spanish affair and should be decided in...
UKIP Member Calls for Repairing Ties With Russia i... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nigel Sussman, a member of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), has called for forging ties with Russia and ...