Sputnik Reporter Assaulted by Police at Paris Anti-Election Rally Feels Well

PARIS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a protest against the results of the elections, which saw Emmanuel Macron winning with 66.1 percent of the votes, took place in the French capital. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.

“I was hit by a baton several times when I was shooting policemen at the time of their clash with demonstrators. It hurts a little, but nothing has been injured, there are no bruises. I feel well,” the correspondent said.

She said earlier in the day police officers confiscated her protection, such as the safety helmet and mask and almost broke her phone which she was using for a live broadcast.

