Spanish Senate Representatives Hold Presser After Article 155 Meeting

0

Earlier the Spanish goverment held a special Cabinet meeting where Madrid took steps to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, thereby abolishing Catalonia’s autonomy from the central government.

The move was ordered by the country’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. However, the cabinet’s decision needs to be approved by the Senate.

On October 10, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont announced that the results of the referendum held on October 1, enabling a declaration of independence. However, the Catalan leader called on the regional parliament to suspend the proclamation in order to make way for dialogue with Madrid, but signed the declaration anyway.

Following the move, Madrid asked the Catalan authorities to clarify whether independence had been declared or not. Puigdemont failed to meet the deadline, which expired on Thursday.

© Sputnik.
Spanish Senate Representatives Hold Presser After Article 155 Meeting

 

CC BY-SA 3.0 / Esetena / Palace of Senate of Spain. Madrid. Spain

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 People Rally in Barcelona in Support of 2 Jailed C... The demostration occurred after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's statement that Spain will seek to remove Catalonia's regional government and ...
Hundreds of People Remain in Tent Camp in Center o... KIEV (Sputnik) – The chief of Kiev police Andrey Krischenko said on Saturday that the situation in Kiev was "calm," despite ...
Another New Normal: 13,000 Pro-Brexit Twitter Bots... Analysts at City University of London revealed new evidence of networks of over 13,000 suspected Twitter bots that tweeted primari...
The Losers' Club: Berliners Get Together to C... "Don't be afraid of failure" is the message that a group of German entrepreneurs want to spread with their new event, called "F*ck...