Spanish Police Disperse Protests Over Rail Lines' Construction – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Spanish police have resorted to using force while dispersing protesters, who opposed the construction of high-speed rail tracks leading into and out of the southeastern city of Murcia, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Europa Press news agency, hundreds of protesters took part in a demonstration on Thursday, which was already on its third consecutive day. That day, the protesters attempted to stop railway traffic.

​Authorities said that they used force because they needed to restore traffic on the rails. While there is no official data indicating that anyone was injured, some protesters posted photos on social networks of bruises they sustained.

​The Europa Press news agency reported that no people were detained, but other media outlets said that several people had been apprehended without charges.

