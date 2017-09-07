Spanish Party Head Calls Ukraine's Ban on Visiting Crimea 'Worst Dictatorship'

0

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — The fact that the Ukrainian authorities attempt to restrict European from visiting Crimea shows the dictatorial nature of the government in Kiev, President of the National Assembly of Andalusia party Pedro Altamirano said on Thursday.

“As you see, the Ukrainian authorities do not influence us at all… We are already used to Ukraine’s actions, only two days ago two our reporters were expelled. Spain’s reaction on this is negative. This is the worst dictatorship, they [the Ukrainian authorities] show that their regime is dictatorial,” Altamirano told reporters.

Under Ukrainian laws, the country’s authorities may ban entry to the country for foreigners who visited post-referendum Crimea without a permit from Kiev.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 after almost 96 percent of its voters supported the move through a referendum held in March 2014. Brussels, as well as Kiev and Washington, did not recognize the referendum results. Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the Crimean residents decided to rejoin Russia in a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Belarus-West Cooperation Not Intended to Mar Relat... MINSK (Sputnik) — The improvement of relations between Belarus and Western states does not seek to undermine Belarusian-Russ...
Kiev's Amnesty Law Violates Minsk Agreements,... MINSK (Sputnik) — The amnesty law introduced by Kiev violates the Minsk agreements, as it applies only to Ukrainian army tro...
Paris Continues Seeking Ways of Effective Cooperat... PARIS (Sputnik) — Paris continues looking for ways of holding constructive cooperation with Moscow in order to ens...
EU Envoy Announces 'New Stage of Relations�... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union and Russia have entered a new stage of relations, EU Ambassador to Russia Vygaudas Usackas ...