Spanish Court Rules to Extradite Alleged Russian Hacker to US

0

MADRID (Sputnik) — The Criminal Division of the National Court has ruled to extradite Levashov to the United States, where he has been accused of a “number of cybercrimes, including computer fraud and theft of personal data,” according to the document obtained by Sputnik.

However, a source in the National Court later told Sputnik that the decision may be appealed at the plenary session of the National Court.

Levashov, 36, was detained in Barcelona at a US request in April. He was charged by the courts of several US states — Alaska, Michigan, Connecticut, as well as the District of Columbia.

The New York Times reported at the time, citing the official who was involved in the activities which led to Levashov’s capture, that the US side has not managed to receive any assistance from Moscow on the matter. With regard to the consultations which US law enforcement held in Moscow, the official did not specify when exactly they took place.

In late March, the FBI received information about Levashov’s travel to Spain, the report read. The US officials did not comment on how the FBI learned of Levashov’s travel plans or whether they had cooperated with the Russian government, according to the newspaper.

On September 20, Moscow appealed to the Spanish side with a request for Levashov’s extradition to Russia, though the charges brought against him in Russia were not disclosed.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 German President Says Country Divided by 'Wal... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Delivering a speech on the anniversary of German reunification, Steinmeier said the election showed "less visi...
UK Introduces 15 Year Penalty for Repeatedly Viewi... The tightening of the law, which is in response to the increased frequency of terrorist attacks in the UK this year, applies ...
Hundreds Gather Near Spanish Embassy in Paris to S... PARIS (Sputnik) — Hundreds of people, mainly representatives of the local Catalan diaspora and members of political and prof...
Russia Considers EU Important Neighbor, Key Econom... "We consider the European Union an important neighbor and key economic partner… We reaffirm the importance of establishing sustainable con...