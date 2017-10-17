Spain's F-18 Plane Crashes Near Madrid, Pilot Dies (VIDEO)

An F-18 fighter plane crashed on the outskirts of Madrid on Tuesday, at the Torrejon military base, the Spanish Defense Ministry said.
“There was an accident of an F-18 which was carrying out take-off maneuvers at the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase,” the Spanish Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.
“The pilot of the airplane has died as a consequence of the accident, which happened during take-off,” the Spanish Defense Ministry said.
Como consecuencia del siniestro, producido durante la maniobra de despegue, ha fallecido el piloto del avión.
— Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) 17 октября 2017 г.
According to the Europa Press news agency, citing local witnesses, the crash occurred at 11 a.m. local time[09:00 GMT].
🔴 #UltimaHora: 👇
Accidente aéreo de un F-18 en la base de Torrejón de Ardoz, en Madrid. pic.twitter.com/2zPsCKe3KY
— 🌟✈ Escorpión ✈🌟 (@manuroque21) 17 октября 2017 г.
Accidente de F18 en la base aérea de #Torrejón, en #Madrid @GOESFedSUP pic.twitter.com/7lCmSlaEmd
— InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) 17 октября 2017 г.
Earlier in the day, the regional office of the Spanish Red Cross said in a tweet that a “column of smoke” was seen in the region, with emergency services present at the scene.
The incident is the second time this week a military plane came down in Spain.
The reason for the crash is being investigated.
