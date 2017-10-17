Spain's F-18 Plane Crashes Near Madrid, Pilot Dies (VIDEO)

0

An F-18 fighter plane crashed on the outskirts of Madrid on Tuesday, at the Torrejon military base, the Spanish Defense Ministry said.

“There was an accident of an F-18 which was carrying out take-off maneuvers at the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase,” the Spanish Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

“The pilot of the airplane has died as a consequence of the accident, which happened during take-off,” the Spanish Defense Ministry said.

According to the Europa Press news agency, citing local witnesses, the crash occurred at 11 a.m. local time[09:00 GMT].

Earlier in the day, the regional office of the Spanish Red Cross said in a tweet that a “column of smoke” was seen in the region, with emergency services present at the scene.

The incident is the second time this week a military plane came down in Spain.

The reason for the crash is being investigated.

CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jordi Payà / IMG_0027

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 'Time for People Power to Kick In': UK&#... While the name itself might conjure up romantic images, many would probably struggle, however, to find Canvey Island on a map as i...
Head of Norway's Delegation: 'Crimea Leg... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hendrik Weber, the head of Norwegian delegation to Crimea, has told Sputnik about the aims of the vi...
RT Editor-in-Chief Ridicules Clinton's Commen... "Clinton has come to Britain, where she was welcomed by RT ads. A terrible ordeal for our most loyal viewer," Simonyan said on Twi...
Three Dead in Ireland in Accidents Related to Stor... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three people have died in Ireland in accidents related to Storm Ophelia, which hit the island earlier on&...