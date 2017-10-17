Spain's F-18 Plane Crashes Near Madrid, Pilot Dies (VIDEO)

An F-18 fighter plane crashed on the outskirts of Madrid on Tuesday, at the Torrejon military base, the Spanish Defense Ministry said.

“There was an accident of an F-18 which was carrying out take-off maneuvers at the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase,” the Spanish Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

“The pilot of the airplane has died as a consequence of the accident, which happened during take-off,” the Spanish Defense Ministry said.

Como consecuencia del siniestro, producido durante la maniobra de despegue, ha fallecido el piloto del avión. — Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) 17 октября 2017 г.

According to the Europa Press news agency, citing local witnesses, the crash occurred at 11 a.m. local time[09:00 GMT].

Accidente aéreo de un F-18 en la base de Torrejón de Ardoz, en Madrid. pic.twitter.com/2zPsCKe3KY — 🌟✈ Escorpión ✈🌟 (@manuroque21) 17 октября 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, the regional office of the Spanish Red Cross said in a tweet that a “column of smoke” was seen in the region, with emergency services present at the scene.

The incident is the second time this week a military plane came down in Spain.

The reason for the crash is being investigated.

