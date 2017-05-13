Spain Denies Allegations of Venezuelan Ambassador's 'Kidnapping' in Madrid

MADRID (Sputnik) – Late on Thursday, a Venezuelan embassy’s cultural center in Madrid hosting a pro-government event was surrounded by hundreds of demonstrators who were protesting against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, blaming him for the country’s years-long economic and political crisis. Isea, who was inside the building, said the embassy staff and guests of the event were stuck inside because of the protesters, calling the situation “kidnapping.”

“The ambassador has not been taken hostage,” de Vigo told reporters, noting that Spanish police would have ensured that the ambassador’s safe exit if he expressed a desire to leave the building during the demonstration.

De Vigo added that the Spanish Foreign Ministry stayed in contact with the Venezuelan embassy during the protest, and the police was ensuring safety of all people inside the cultural center.

Venezuela suffers from an economic meltdown triggered by a slump in oil prices that caused shortages in basic consumer goods. The opposition blames President Maduro for the crisis and has been calling for an early election.

