South Ossetia Ready to Consider Recognition of Catalonia's Independence – FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) South Ossetian Foreign Minister Dmitriy Medoev told Sputnik that “the South Ossetian leadership will consider the recognition of Catalonia’s independence, if it receives a corresponding request from Catalonia.”

He stressed that no one has the right to deny the Catalans their independence and the establishment of their own state.

On Friday, the Catalan parliament in a secret ballot voted in favor of a motion which declares the region’s independence from Spain in the form of a republic. Following the declaration of independence, Spain’s Senate voted on Friday to invoke Article 155 of the Constitution and thus impose direct rule on Catalonia.

Earlier, Argentina, Mexico and Turkey refused to recognize the independence of Catalonia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the position of Moscow on the situation in Catalonia remains unchanged. Earlier, Zakharova called the situation in Catalonia an internal affair of Spain and stressed that Moscow respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

