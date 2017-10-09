Slap on the Wrist: Finnish Teen Hacked Gov't, Ministries and Army, Walks Free

The young Finnish man born in 1998 concocted a malicious program, infected thousands of users with it and utilized their computers for cyber-attacks on the Nordic country’s most important agencies, the Finnish daily Ilta-Sanomat reported.

On YouTube, the man advertised a self-made tool for downloading games from the Internet, which was subsequently installed by over 1,500 users. However, the gizmo turned out to be a malicious program, with the help of which he proceeded to block the work of government websites and jeopardized the information security and activities of state officials, as well as citizens’ data at the disposal of the authorities, the court conclusion said.

Between February and March 2016, the hacker broke into the websites of the government, parliament, Finance Ministry, Social Affairs and Health Ministry, the Armed Forces and finally Finland’s social agency Kela. The attack left the websites incapacitated or totally out of order for over 10 hours.

At the end of March, the attacker was briefly arrested, yet went on with the cyber-attacks after his release. Using another malicious program, he hacked yet another 3,500 computers, effectively allowing third parties to use his botnet in cyber-attacks. The identities of people engaged in the attacks remain as yet unknown.

According to Ilta-Sanomat, the hacker also gained access to some 50 work computers, which allowed him to see users’ pin codes, passwords and other sensitive data.

A much milder than expected punishment of one year’s conditional sentence and a compensation of €3,400 (roughly $4,000) was given due to the fact that the culprit confessed in his crimes.

In 2015, another Finnish youth was given a two-and-a-half-year conditional sentence after he was found guilty of 50,700 instances of aggravated computer break-ins, which affected Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among others. Despite causing vast damage and compromising the security of many websites and users, the 17-year-old effectively avoided jail time after being ordered to hand over €6,500 worth of property he allegedly obtained through his crimes. Additionally, the verdict took into account the age of the defendant who was only 15 and 16 years old when he carried out the crimes.

The sentence was criticized as far too lenient by experts on cybercrime as having little to no deterring effect on other hackers.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe