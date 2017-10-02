Serbia, Russia Developing High-Tech, Space Cooperation – Deputy PM

0

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The economic cooperation between Belgrade and Moscow is developing in different spheres, with high technology and space industry being the new directions, Serbian Foreign Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic told Sputnik on Monday.

“We were delighted to state that our economic cooperation is developing, the foreign trade turnover is increasing. Last year it was estimated at 2.1 billion euros [$2.46 billion], while it has amounted to 1.35 billion [euros] in the first seven months of this year, so the 2017 will be more successful than 2016,” Dacic said, stressing that the two states were developing cooperation in the high-tech and space spheres.

“This is a about the data that could be obtained from space with the help of remote sensing and allow to determine the best locations for cultivation of crops, or, for example, to establish how much water this particular type of soil contains,” Dacic added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Dacic visited Moscow to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

