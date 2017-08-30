SBU Must Explain Expulsion of Spanish Journalists – Kiev Information Ministry

0

KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Olena Gitlianska, the spokeswoman for the SBU, said that the security service had expelled two journalists from Spain, namely Antonio Pampliega and Manuel Angel Sastre, for the so-called anti-Ukrainian activities in their publications.

“The Security Service of Ukraine has banned two Spanish journalists, Antonio Pampliega and Manuel Angel Sastre, from entering Ukraine. The Ministry of Information Policy is concerned about the situation with the media workers. The Ministry has already filed requests to the relevant law enforcement agencies, including the Security Service, asking for a detailed explanation,” the statement said.

The ministry added that protection of the rights of journalists and freedom of speech was among its priorities.

Both Pampliega and Angel Sastre have cooperated with a number of media outlets and worked in many countries, including the ones located in the Middle East and Latin America. During their careers, both Spanish citizens have also covered the Ukrainian conflict.

