SBU Expels Two Spanish Journalists for 'Anti-Ukrainian' Activity

0

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) expelled two Spanish journalists, Antonio Pampliega and Manuel Angel Sastre, for their published anti-Ukrainian content, an SBU spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“Yes, it is true, they were banned from entering Ukraine over the anti-Ukrainian activity in their publications,” Olena Gitlianska said, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

On August 25, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that Pampliega and Sastre were expelled from Ukraine after being kept in Kiev’s airport for 20 hours. The reporters were blacklisted by Kiev in 2015, but following the strong opposition from the Spanish government, the entry ban for the reporters’ entry was lifted. Pampliega told the newspaper that while he submitted the relevant documents and requests at the airport, Ukrainian immigration authorities still denied his entry.

Kiev has repeatedly limited the activities of foreign media in Ukraine. As an example, Kiev, in March 2015 issued a list of 115 Russian media outlets which could be denied or temporarily suspended accreditation by Ukrainian authorities as the outlets “posed threats” to Ukrainian state security. As the regulation came into force, a number of Russian journalists and television reporters were denied entry to Ukraine or deported to Russia.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Voloshin

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Fear of Future or Plans to Give Up Euro? Reasons B... Like a Thunderbolt From a Clear Sky Germany's decision to relocate its gold reserves from New York and Paris to Frankfurt am Main was f...
France: Dijon Court Annuls Ban on Pork-Free Meals ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An administrative court in the French eastern city of Dijon has canceled a decision by local authorities ...
Third Round of EU-UK Brexit Talks Kicks Off in Bru... BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Union and the United Kingdom have just begun the third round of Brexit negotiations, the European Co...
Russian-Hungarian Trade Sees 27% Increase in 2017 ... BUDAPEST (Sputnik) — Putin is attending the opening ceremony of the 2017 World Judo Championships in Budapest at the invitat...