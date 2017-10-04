Russia's NTV Television Says Correspondent Detained in Ukrainian Capital

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Vyacheslav Nemyshev, a correspondent of the Central Television program, hosted by Russia’s NTV television, has been detained in Kiev, the TV channel reported on Wednesday. Nemyshev is currently in custody at a police station, according to a statement published on NTV’s website.

“He was on an editorial assignment in Kiev. All contacts with Vyacheslav have been lost. We know that he is being interrogated by operatives from the Security Service of Ukraine,” the statement said.

​Kiev has repeatedly limited the activities of foreign and even some local opposition media outlets in Ukraine. As an example, Kiev, in March 2015 issued a list of 115 Russian media outlets which could be denied or temporarily suspended accreditation by Ukrainian authorities as the outlets “posed threats” to Ukrainian state security. As the regulation came into force, a number of Russian journalists and television reporters were denied entry to Ukraine or deported to Russia.

