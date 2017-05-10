Russian Lower House Speaker Hopes Moldova to Develop Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament, expressed his hope on Wednesday, during his meeting with Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Moscow, that Moldova would foster bilateral parliamentary cooperation with Russia.

“From our side, we want to do everything possible to promote parliamentary dimension of our relations … That is why we hope that all this issues could be discussed today so that it will benefit the development of bilateral ties, yielding a tangible result, ” Volodin said.

The work of the bilateral group on friendship with the Moldovan parliament will hopefully be renewed this year, Volodin’s First Deputy Ivan Melnikov said at the meeting.

The Russian lower house speaker also thanked Dodon for taking part in celebration of Victory Day in Russia.

“Such a visit from your side is the first visit, when the leader of Moldova has ever taken part in the celebration of the Victory Day, it says a lot. It also demonstrates that our nations have a future in terms of building relations, life and economy,” Volodin added.

The relations between Moscow and Chisinau have shown positive dynamics after the victory of Dodon in the 2016 presidential elections. During the campaign, the politician repeatedly talked about the need to improve ties with Russia, especially in the economic sphere. In January, Dodon visited Moscow, which was the first visit of a Moldovan president to Russia since 2008.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe