Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin is paying a visit to Russia from August 21-24 to hold meetings with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia and the Vatican established their first state-level contacts in the late 15th century. The first Russian mission to the Vatican was accredited in 1817.

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe