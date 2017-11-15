Russian Embassy Refutes UK Sun's Allegations of Spreading Anti-Muslim Sentiment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has stated that The Sun newspaper had tried to shift the blame for its own attempt at stoking anti-Muslim sentiment to Moscow.

“REVEALED: @thesun exploits divisive anti-Muslim sentiment, then passes the buck on to Russia. Classy!” the embassy said on its Twitter.

REVEALED: @thesun exploits divisive anti-Muslim sentiment, then passes the buck on to Russia. Classy! pic.twitter.com/g67KFy9M6K — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) 15 ноября 2017 г.

The embassy attached a scan of the newspaper’s article, which claimed that Russia had “tried to spark race hatred” by using the outlet’s photograph of a Muslim woman who appeared to be ignoring a wounded victim of the Westminster terrorist attack.

The newspaper claimed the photo, taken by a photographer for The Sun, had been “hijacked” by Russian government-controlled “web trolls” to show the woman was “ignoring” the victim. The Sun photographer said he took several other pictures, including one showing the same Muslim woman in distress.

The incident at Westminster Palace occured this March, when a man drove a car into pedestrians and then stabbed a police officer before being shot dead at the scene. The terror attack claimed five lives and left over 40 people injured.