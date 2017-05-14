Russian Embassy in Greece Checking if Russians Were on Derailed Greek Train

ATHENS (Sputnik) — Late on Saturday, the passenger train traveling between Athens and Thessaloniki got off the rails near the city of Thessaloniki, with the locomotive crashing into a residential building. According to media reports, about ten people were injured, including two critically.

“According to the preliminary information from local authorities, there are no Russians among the injured people. We are now verifying this information,” the spokesperson said.

There were some 100 passengers in the train, according to media reports. The incident reportedly took place at 21:40 local time [18:40 GMT].

