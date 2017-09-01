Russia to Restore Ties With EU on the Basis of Common Sence – Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow hopes that common sense will allow to restore Russia’s ties with the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

“We hope that common sense and political wisdom will allow to restore our relations with the European Union and its members,” Lavrov said during a meeting with students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Russia’s chief diplomat went on to point out that the improvement of ties must be based on “good-neighborly relations, predictability and openness.”

Russian-EU relations significantly deteriorated in 2014 after the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis, Crimea’s decision to rejoin Russia and the start of a military conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

On September 1, Sergei Lavrov attains his traditional lecture on the Russian foreign policy to the newcoming MGIMO-students and professors. During his lecture, the Russian Foreign Minister touched upon cructial issues of the international relations, Russian ties with the US, EU, NATO, Russian stance on the Syrian crisis.

