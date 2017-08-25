Russia to Consider Retaliation If Ukraine Toughens Border Control

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The likelihood of Ukraine introducing biometric control for Russian citizens crossing into the country is low, since the Kiev government tends to change its mind frequently, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, adding that Moscow would still consider a response if Ukraine’s plans are realized.

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Ukraine would introduce biometric control for foreign citizens crossing its border, with decisions on the matter already in the process of being drafted. Currently, Russian citizens can travel to Ukraine without visas.

“Let us see whether Kiev makes such a decision is made or not, because we heard a lot of statements on the matter. They varied and even the position of [Ukraine’s] Foreign Ministry on the issue has changed …. If the decision is made, then we will review it and think about how to respond,” Zakharova said at the press briefing.

The spokeswoman noted that there is no point in making hypothetical assumptions on the issue, as the political climate on Ukraine is ever-changing.

Tighter border controls in Ukraine could prompt similar restrictions for Ukrainians coming to Russia. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned Kiev earlier in the month that Moscow would act reciprocally.

