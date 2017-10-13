Russia Key to Solve Global Issues, Not Threat – French Armed Forces Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia should not be perceived as a threat but rather as a vital key to solving problems in some regions across the globe, which is why developing a dialogue between Europe and Russia, is important, French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly told Le Monde newspaper on Friday.

“Russia is not a threat in itself. In some regions of the world, it serves as the key to solving problems. It is, therefore, necessary to prepare and develop frameworks for a dialogue between Europe and Russia,” Parly said when asked whether Russia or China are “existential” threats.

Parly added that at the same time, France had to demonstrate that it was not defenseless.

According to the minister, the spread of nuclear weapons, as well as the challenges posed by North Korea, which has been pursuing its nuclear program in breach of UN resolutions, are among the greatest issues that the global community is currently facing.

Parly added that the deal signed with Iran in 2015 on Tehran’s de-escalation of its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions served as a check on the process of proliferation.

