RT Editor-in-Chief Ridicules Clinton's Comment on Channel's Ads in London Tube

“Clinton has come to Britain, where she was welcomed by RT ads. A terrible ordeal for our most loyal viewer,” Simonyan said on Twitter.

During her Sunday speech at Cheltenham Literature Festival in the UK town of Cheltenham, Clinton mentioned one of the broadcaster’s ads suggesting that viewers might want to watch RT to “find out who we are going to hack next” talking about the alleged Russian attempts to interfere in the foreign elections.

The former presidential candidate also claimed that “Russian agents” had used all existing social media networks during the presidential campaign to place targeted attacks and stories aiming not only to compromise Clinton but also to “fan the flames of division” within the US society.

The RT’s latest ad campaign in London and Washington, according to the broadcaster, is “trolling some of the baseless suggestions made against the news organization.”

“Beware! A ‘propaganda bullhorn’ is advertising here,” another RT ad says, while yet another one urges the viewers to blame being stuck in traffic or losing the election on the broadcaster.

RT has faced intense scrutiny in the United States following Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election, despite multiple pollsters predicting her victory. In September, the US Department of Justice asked a contractor of RT in the United States to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Earlier this year, US congressmen introduced the Foreign Agents Registration Modernization and Enforcement Act bill, which would broaden the scope of FARA to include RT by expanding the Justice Department’s authority to investigate attempts to “unlawfully influence the political process.”

The Kremlin said that Moscow was not ruling out responsive measures if Russian media outlets in the United States would be further oppressed, adding that Russian media outlets in the US face “unprecedented pressure” in violation of the principle of the freedom of speech.

