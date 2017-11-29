RT Chief Comments on French Authorities' Plans to Monitor Network's Activity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) Editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik news agency Margarita Simonyan commented on Wednesday on the French authorities’ announcement that they would closely follow the activities of RT France, set to begin before the end of the year.

“We are very pleased that even before the launch of our French channel, such an active, loyal audience of it is being formed. We will have something to look closely at, too,” Simonyan said, as quoted by RT.

Earlier, Margarita Simonyan said that before the end of 2017 the channel will begin broadcasting in French.

In August, French President Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche! Movement urged local media to stop systematical dissemination of information provided by RT and Sputnik.

The US Department of Justice brought RT to the list of foreign agents. RT had to register in the US as a foreign agent.

