Rossiya Segodnya Journalist Awarded Constantinus Magnus Prize in Italy

ROME (Sputnik) — The independent jury praised Startsev’s efficient work on spreading information from Russia and other Russian-speaking countries in Italy, as well as covering of most significant events in Italy for Russian media.

The award ceremony took place in the ancient city of Spello that once belonged to the family of Roman Emperor Constantine the Great. The award bears his name and is granted for the achievements in development and spread of culture, art, science and promotion of freedom, justice and peace.

It was the first time when the jury decided to introduce a nomination in the field of journalism. Along with Startsev, a prominent Italian politician and journalist, former Secretary of the Council of Ministers Gianni Letta was also awarded.

In his speech, Letta stressed the importance of Italian-Russian relations and the need for further cooperation between Russia and the West.

Sergey Startsev has been working in Italy and the Holy See as a correspondent for key Russian media since 1990. He has received various awards for his journalist and public activities.

