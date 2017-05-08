Romanian Air Force to Receive F-16 Fighter Jet Training System – Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Romanian Air Force is getting a simulated training environment for its F-16 fighter jets, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Monday.

“Lockheed Martin will deliver a tailored simulation-based F-16 training environment for the Romanian Air Force (RoAF),” the release stated.

The defense company explained the SciosTrain suite of simulators and logistics support services will be ready for the Romanian Air Force by 2019.

The system will include hardware and software that networks mission trainers and combat tactics trainers to allow for affordable advanced training, according to the release.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Kovalev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe