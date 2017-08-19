Red Cross Sends Aid Vehicles to Donetsk Residents – Ukraine Border Service

KIEV (Sputnik) — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent two vehicles with construction materials to inhabitants living in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, a press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said Saturday.

“Two ICRC trucks went out [of the Ukrainian territory] through the Novotroitskoe checkpoint into the uncontrolled territory. The vehicles were delivering construction materials weighing 40 tons to the Donetsk region,” the press service said.

In April 2014, Ukraine began a military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) after they refused to recognize the change of government in Kiev.

The sides continue to exchange fire despite a ceasefire deal reached in February 2015 in Minsk by the so-called Normandy Four, made up of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. According to UN estimates the conflict has taken more than 10,000 lives.

