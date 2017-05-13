Recent Worldwide Cyberattacks Not Affecting Poland – Special Services Spokesman

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Recent cyberattacks registered worldwide did not affect Poland, Stanislav Zaryn, a spokesman to Special Services Coordinator Minister Mariusz Kaminski, said Saturday.

“Currently, both Internal Security Agency and the institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Affairs do not register any infringements of the Polish cybersecurity. … A large worldwide hacker attack does not affect Poland,” Zaryn said as quoted on the official website of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.

On Friday, the Kaspersky Lab IT company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets in Russia. The company reported that the attack was carried out with the use of ransomware dubbed WannaCry.

