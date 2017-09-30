Rally Against Independence Referendum in Barcelona

Public polls show that 41 percent of Catalonia’s residents support the independence of the region, while 49 percent oppose it. Around 80 percent of Catalans are convinced that the vote should be held, but the majority of them believe that the plebiscite can take place only after Madrid authorizes it.

Catalonia’s authorities have slated the independence referendum for October 1. The decision was challenged by Madrid in the Spanish Constitutional court, which subsequently ruled the upcoming vote unconstitutional.

