Quake of 7.0 Magnitude Hits Pacific Off New Caledonia, Tsunami Possible

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Pacific off the Loyalty Islands, part of French territory of New Caledonia, on Sunday, and tsunami waves have been observed, the US Geological Service (USGS) said.

“An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 occurred in the Loyalty Islands at 2244 UTC [22:44 GMT] on Sunday November 19 2017. Tsunami waves have been observed,” the USGS said.

The service warned that “hazardous tsunami waves” were possible for some coasts, particularly Australia, some 2000 miles distant.

“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 [0.9 feet] to 1 meters [3.2 feet] above the tide level are possible for some coasts of New Caledonia. Tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coasts of Vanuatu,” the USGS said.

There are no reports of damages or casualties.

© RIA Novosti. I. Nosov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Paris Protest Agai... French police have used tear gas to disperse a protest against human trafficking in Libya after stones allegedly had been thrown at law enforcement o...
Annual Torchlight March in Latvia Has 'Clear ... "The November 18 march has a very clear nationalist context. And they are not hiding that. There is a great difference between similar torchlight pr...
Belarus Could Become Bridge Between EU, Eurasian E... MINSK (Sputnik) — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who arrived in Minsk with a visit, told reporters on Friday that Belarus could become a bri...
Norwegian Defense Minister Apologizes to Turkey fo... STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his decision to withdraw 40 Turkish servicemen from the NA...