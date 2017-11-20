Quake of 7.0 Magnitude Hits Pacific Off New Caledonia, Tsunami Possible

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Pacific off the Loyalty Islands, part of French territory of New Caledonia, on Sunday, and tsunami waves have been observed, the US Geological Service (USGS) said.

“An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 occurred in the Loyalty Islands at 2244 UTC [22:44 GMT] on Sunday November 19 2017. Tsunami waves have been observed,” the USGS said.

The service warned that “hazardous tsunami waves” were possible for some coasts, particularly Australia, some 2000 miles distant.

“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 [0.9 feet] to 1 meters [3.2 feet] above the tide level are possible for some coasts of New Caledonia. Tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coasts of Vanuatu,” the USGS said.

There are no reports of damages or casualties.