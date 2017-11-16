Putin, UN Deputy Chief Discuss United Nations Reform

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Deputy UN Secretary General Amina Mohamed met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Ministerial Conference to discuss cooperation on health issues as well as broader reform of the United Nations, the organization said in a readout of their meeting on Thursday.

“The Deputy Secretary-General…held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to discuss the active cooperation in tackling tuberculosis globally and other health issues,” the readout said. “The Deputy Secretary-General and the President also exchanged perspectives on the ongoing efforts to reposition the UN development system and the broader reform of the United Nations.”

At the meeting, Mohamed was accompanied by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Mohamed held other bilateral discussions on Russia’s role in promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development globally, including a meeting with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The First Global Ministerial Conference on ending tuberculosis takes place in Moscow on November 16-17, and is co-hosted by Russia’s Health Ministry and the WHO.

