Putin Met With Republika Srpska, Iraq's Kurdistan Leaders at SPIEF 2017

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin carried out a number of short meetings during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), including one with Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, a constituent entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region.

During the meeting between Putin and Dodik, the leaders discussed issues of cooperation development which would befit the mutual interests of both parties.

The discussion between Putin and Barzani were devoted to the topic of the ongoing establishment of cooperation between the Russian state-owned energy company Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Apart from this, on the sidelines of SPIEF, the Russian president discussed issues of interrelations between Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with the agency’s Director General, Yukiya Amano.

Earlier on Friday, Rosneft said in a statement that it had signed a number of agreements with Iraqi Kurdistan on the expansion of cooperation in the sphere of the exploration and production of hydrocarbon, as well as commerce and logistics.

The 21st annual SPIEF is a major global platform for business representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

