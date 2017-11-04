Puigdemont Rejects Possibility of Civil War in Spain Over Catalan Independence

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Spain will not be mired in a civil war because of the Catalan struggle for independence, former Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont said.

“No, let us be serious. Have you seen what has been happening in Catalonia for the past seven years? Have you seen demonstrations with millions participants without any incident? These were the biggest peaceful demonstrations in modern history,” Puigdemont told the RTBF broadcaster answering a question on whether he was afraid of the eruption of a civil war in Spain.

He pointed out that the Catalan independence movement was “unbelievably peaceful”.

On October 27, the Catalan government adopted a resolution on the region’s independence from Spain. The Spanish Parliament’s upper house, in response, voted to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, introducing the direct governance of the Spanish authorities in Catalonia. Madrid also dissolved the Catalan government and called a snap parliamentary election for December 21.

On Thursday, a Spanish court ordered to put eight former members of the Catalan government, including ousted Vice President Oriol Junqueras, into custody without the possibility of bail. They are accused of organizing an uprising and embezzling state funds. Puigdemont as well as other four ex-ministers are currently in Belgium and did not appear before the court. On Friday, Spain issued a European Arrest Warrant for Puigdemont and the four ministers.

© Sputnik/ Elena Shesternina

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Europe

Related Post

 Westminster Sex Scandal Unlikely to Damage May Gov... Sputnik: How do you think this scandal could damage the image of Theresa May's government, the conservative government is historically used to&nb...
EXCLUSIVE: New Giant Planet 'Changes the Way ... Sputnik: What struck you as most mind-boggling about it?  Daniel Bayliss: We made this discovery by monitoring hundreds of th...
Elm Street Revisited? Finns Suffering From Nightma... Using research material spanning from the 1970s to the present and comprising thousands of Finns of all ages, researcher Nils Sand...
EU Stipulating Cyber Attacks as Act of War 'I... Sputnik: Why has the initiative come at this moment? James Brown: It is an indication that cyber security is one of the biggest issues at&nb...