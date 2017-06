MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will respond in kind should Ukraine introduce visa travel for Russian citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

“We said quite consistently that such actions as a rule receive a reaction based on the principle of mutuality,” Peskov told reporters. “Therefore, there is nothing new here, but of course we can say that there will be a response.”

