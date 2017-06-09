Pound Drops on News of Conservatives Falling Short of Majority in UK Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The British national currency has dropped in its value against the US dollar on news of a major downfall in projected seats for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative party, according to the reports.

The pound lost roughly 1.5 cents to trade at $1.2792 against the dollar, the BBC broadcaster said. It was trading between $1.28 and $1.30 in the past few weeks.

An early exit poll by Ipsos MORI/GfK for Sky News, BBC and ITV News put the Tories at 314 seats in the Commons, down from 330 seats and short of 12 seats needed for a working majority.

© Photo: PIxabay



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Europe