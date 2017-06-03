Polling Stations Close for Local Elections in Latvia

RIGA (Sputnik) — As many as 950 polling stations have closed across Latvia in the local elections to the city and municipal councils, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The elections took place in nine Latvian cities, 119 election districts and 110 municipalities, with 8,945 candidates from 599 party lists taking part.

According to Latvia’s Central Election Commission, the voter turnout is expected to be higher than during previous local elections in 2013, when voter turnout reached 45.99 percent of all registered voters.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Public Order Police Artis Velss said 31 electoral rule violations were registered over recent days in run up to the elections.

