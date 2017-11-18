Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Paris Protest Against Human Trafficking in Libya

French police have used tear gas to disperse a protest against human trafficking in Libya after stones allegedly had been thrown at law enforcement officers, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.

A rally at the embassy of Libya in the 15th district of the French capital was attended by several thousand people, mostly of African origin. At its end, the crowd moved in the direction of the Champs Elysees, that has been cordoned off by police.

La manifestation contre l’esclavage en #Libye qui a dégénéré en émeute est pour le moment contenue par la police sur les #ChampsElysees pic.twitter.com/v6X5H0LZSF — Stéphanie Roy (@StroyPress) 18 ноября 2017 г.

The rally took place in the wake of a probe launched by Libyan authorities after a CNN report has revealed that smugglers in Libya have been auctioning migrants off as slaves, with the broadcaster’s correspondent witnessing a dozen of men going under the hammer at a building on the outskirts of Tripoli.

Earlier in the day, another rally held in Paris to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s reforms has resulted in several incidents, with “hooligans” crushing windows of banks and shops and trying to tear off the flag from the Saudi Arabian Embassy.

