Related Post

Catalonia's Government Demands Resignation of... The statement was made by Jordi Turul, the official representative of the Catalan government at a press conference in Barcelo...

Barcelona's Local Residents 'Occupy'... BARCELONA (Sputnik) — Activists and local residents have "occupied" a majority of schools in Barcelona, which tomorrow will be tu...

Rally Against Independence Referendum in Barcelona Public polls show that 41 percent of Catalonia's residents support the independence of the region, while 49 percent oppose it. Around 80 per...