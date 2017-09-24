Pilot Dies in Fighter Jet Crash at Italian Airshow (VIDEO)

ROME (Sputnik) – The tragedy took place near the town of Terracina and resulted in the suspension of the airshow, the Italian Il Corriere della Sera newspaper reported. According to eyewitnesses, the jet slammed into the water while performing a vertical loop.
BREAKING 🚨An #Eurofighter Typhoon jet crashed into sea during airshow at #Terracina #Italy pic.twitter.com/GIHX2DquBh
— Aviationdaily (@Aviationdailyy) 24 сентября 2017 г.
The body of 36-year-old pilot Captain Gabriele Orlandi was found and retrieved about one and a half hours after the deadly crash.
